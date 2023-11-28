IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2023: When, where to watch, timings, squads, weather prediction and more

IND vs AUS T20I match: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will clash with the Matthew Wade-led Team Australia as part of the ongoing T20 series between the two countries. The third T20 match between India and Australia will take place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. At present, India is leading the T20 series against Australia 2-0 by winning both the matches played so far.

India beat Australia by 44 runs in the second T20 match in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as India put a massive 235/4 target on board for the Aussies to chase. Australia could only make 191/9 in their innings. Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad posted fifties and Rinku Singh also scored 31 runs off 9 balls in this match.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Where, when to watch

Cricket lovers can watch the match from 06:30 pm on JioCinema app and website as well as Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Match, toss timings

The match will begin at 07:00 pm whereas the toss will start from 06:30 pm.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Match venue

The critical clash will take place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. It is the largest sports stadium in northeast India. Established in 2012, the stadium has a capacity to accomodate around 40,000 spectators. The first-ever match played here was a T20I match between India and Australia, which was won by Australia.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Barsapara Stadium pitch report

The stadium odders a batting-friendly surface for white-ball cricket. The pitch is expected to offer very little help for bowlers. Total six T20I matches have been played in this stadium so far. Of this, three matches were won when the team chose to bat first and two in case the team chose to bowl first. The highest total scored on this pitch is 237/3 by India in the match against South Africa and the lowest total scored is 118/10 by India against Australia.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Guwahati weather prediction

The weather in Guwahati is expected to be clear on Tuesday with temperature hovering around 29 degrees Celsius during the daytime. Later, the weather may get partly cloudy during the nighttime and the temperature is expected to teeter around the 16 degrees Celsius mark.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Win probability

As per Google's win predictability meter, the Men in Blue have a 55 per cent probability of winning this match whereas the Australians have a 45 per cent chance of making it.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Probable playing XI

India (IND) probable playing XI: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi

Australia (AUS) probable playing XI: Matthew Wade (Captain), Matthew Short, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Team Squads

India (IND) squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi

Australia (AUS) squad: Matthew Wade (Captain), Travis Head, Steve Smith, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha

