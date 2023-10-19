Ind vs Ban World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli bowls in a World Cup after 8 years; completes injured Hardik Pandya’s over

The audience at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium erupted in cheers as Virat Kohli stepped up to bowl in the India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match on Thursday. The reaction is quite understandable as it is not a sight you see very frequently. In fact, Virat Kohli bowled in a World Cup for the first time in 8 years, and in an ODI match in 6 years.

The last time the fan-favourite batter bowled in a World Cup match was in 2015 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. He had bowled an over against Australia then in the Sydney match before he was called away by the captain.

Kohli, a right-arm quick bowler, had to step up to complete Hardik Pandya’s over as the all-rounder had to move out of the field due to an injury. Virat Kohli bowled three deliveries at around 105 kmph, and gave away two runs.

Social media was impressed to see Kohli in a different role.

Not something you see everyday as Virat Kohli takes to the bowling crease against Bangladesh 👀#CWC23 | #INDvBAN



Watch here: https://t.co/oAoVPL85WT — ICC (@ICC) October 19, 2023

Virat Kohli - right arm quick. pic.twitter.com/eHQfB6pXaX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 19, 2023

👑 Kohli stepping into the unexpected bowling spotlight like a pro! 🤩



Always there for the team 💪🏻#PlayBold #INDvBAN #ViratKohli #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/T9zcckp6EH — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 19, 2023

Virat Kohli 3 Balls Highlight in case you miss it 🔥#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/76saqIMmRK — ANSH. (@KohliPeak) October 19, 2023

Virat Kohli bowling and whole Pune crowds chanting "Kohli, Kohli" and Indian flag behind.



- What a picture...!!!! pic.twitter.com/kSORHTYlw8 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 19, 2023

All-rounder Shardul Thakur then stepped into the attack and took over from Kohli.

Hardik Pandya twisted his left ankle while trying to stop a drive from Tanzid in the 9th over. He tried to stop the delivery by stretching his right leg and injured himself while landing his foot. Pandya then sought assistance from the physio but was unable to continue his over. The physios taped his left ankle but he had to limp off the field.

