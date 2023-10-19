India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, match timings, live streaming, squads, and more

India vs Bangladesh match 2023: Team India will battle it out with the Bangladeshi team in a much-awaited clash on October 19. India has three wins to its name so far and is on the second spot on the points table, only behind New Zealand.

The match comes days after India won against Pakistan by 7 wickets and against Afghanistan by 8 wickets. On October 8, Indians defeated the Aussies by 8 wickets. Bangladesh, on the other hand, has managed to win only one out of the three matches played so far.

Bangladesh won the match against Afghanistan by 6 wickets. It lost its match against New Zealand by 8 wickets and against England by 137 runs. Bangladesh is seventh in the world rankings as of now and is looking to change its fortunes for the better with this match.

India vs Bangladesh match: When, where to watch, and live-streaming details

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Star Sports Network channels. The match will also be live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Bangladesh: Toss, match timings

The live toss will take place at 01:30 pm on Thursday and the match will begin from 02:00 pm

India vs Bangladesh match venue

The match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) International Stadium in Pune. Established in 2012, the stadium has a seating capacity of around 42,700. The India vs Bangladesh match is the first match to be hosted in this stadium.

The MCA International Stadium will also host Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (October 30), New Zealand vs South Africa (November 1), England vs Netherlands (November 6), and Australia vs Bangladesh (November 11) matches.

India vs Bangladesh: MCA Stadium pitch report

In today's match, batters can be an advantage. There is also good bounce and pace for fast bowlers whereas spinners might need to bowl tight lines and length to contain the batters.

India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 weather prediction

Pune is likely to report a higher temperature of around 33 degree Celsius with a humidity of around 50 per cent during the afternoon. There is one per cent probability of precipitation and absolutely no chance of thunderstorms during the daytime. During the night time, temperatures are likely to drop to around 22 degrees Celsius and there is 3 per cent probability of precipitation, according to accuweather.com.

India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 probable 11

India probable 11: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh probable 11: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Tawhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Kumer Das, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, and Taskin Ahmed

India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Ishan Kishan

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vice Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mehdi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, and Tanzim Hasan Shakib

Also Read: World Cup 2023 match today: Tom Latham-led New Zealand vs Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan; NZ vs AFG key players, toss timings, live streaming details

Also Read: 'Who asked Rizwan to perform Namaz in playground': Former Pak spinner slams PCB over complaint to ICC about Ahmedabad crowd

Also Watch: ICC World Cup 2023 India vs Bangladesh: Key players to watch today, head-to-head record, and more