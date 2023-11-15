IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 semi final: When and where to watch, venue, squads, key players, head-to-head records, win probability, pitch report, weather prediction

IND vs NZ World Cup semi final: Mumbai's famous Wankhede Stadium will be host to the critical semi-final clash between the Rohit Sharma-led Team India and the Kane Williamson-led Team New Zealand. The Men in Blue enter this clash with the Blackcaps after their Diwali victory against Scott Edwards-led Team Netherlands.

Team India won the match against Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium by a whopping 160 runs. New Zealand also won its recent match against the Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka by 5 wickets. Incidentally, this match was also held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While Team India is at the topmost spot of the World Cup 2023 points table, New Zealand is on the fourth spot. India has won all the nine matches it has played so far against Netherlands, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Australia.

New Zealand, on the other hand, has won five out of the nine matches it has played so far. The Blackcaps have won against teams like Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Netherlands, and England. While India has a net run rate (NRR) of 2.570, New Zealand has an NRR of 0.743.

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: When and where to watch

Cricket lovers and Team India fans can watch the match on all Star Sports Network channels. The match will also be livestreamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website from 01:30 pm.

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: Match, toss timings

The toss will take place at 01:30 pm and the match will begin at 02:00 pm.

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: Match venue

The semi-final match will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Established in 1974, the stadium can accommodate around 32,000 spectators. The Wankhede Stadium has hosted four World Cup tournaments so far-- England vs South Africa (October 21), South Africa vs Bangladesh (October 24), India vs Sri Lanka (November 2), and Australia vs Afghanistan (November 7).

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch is a batsman's paradise due to its flat wicket, smaller boundaries and fast outfield. The highest score on this pitch is 438/4 by South Africa against India in 2015. A total of 15 matches have been won on this pitch in case a team chooses to bat first and 13 matches have been won while chasing.

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: Mumbai weather report

Mumbai is likely to witness a warm weather accompanied by hazy sunshine and 21 per cent cloud cover during the daytime. During the nighttime, Mumbai is expected to witness wind gusts speeding upto 22kmph. There is absolutely no probability of rain and thunderstorms in Mumbai today. Temperatures are expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius during the daytime and 26 degrees Celsius during the nighttime, according to accuweather.com.

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: Head-to-head records

India and New Zealand have faced off in 119 ODI matches, of which India has won 59 clashes against New Zealand. New Zealand, on the other hand, has won 50 matches against India. India has won 24 times when batting first and 35 times when chasing runs. New Zealand has won 28 times when chasing first and 22 times when batting.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final 1 Match: How to watch it for free

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: Win probability

Google Win probablity meter has predicted that India has a 65 per cent chance to win versus New Zealand.

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 key players

On the Indian side, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are among the key players to watch. Team New Zealand also has formidable players such as Kane Williamson (if he plays today), Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson and Devon Conway to give a tough fight to the Men in Blue.

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 squads

India squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Shreyas Iyer

Shubman Gill

Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)

KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand squad

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Mark Chapman

Will Young

Daryl Mitchell

Glenn Phillips

James Neesham

Mitchell Santner

Rachin Ravindra

Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Blundell (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Latham (Wicketkeeper)

Ish Sodhi

Kyle Jamieson

Lockie Ferguson

Tim Southee

Trent Boult

Also Read: IND vs NZ Semi-Final: A history of India's performance in knockout stages of World Cup

Also Read: India vs New Zealand semi-final, WC 2023: Why winning toss is crucial at Mumbai's Wankhede