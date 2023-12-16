IND vs SA ODI series: When & where to watch, pitch report, squad, and more

India and South Africa are all set to lock horns again in a three-match ODI series across several venues in South Africa after recently wrapping up their three-match T20I series in a tie. This upcoming ODI series is part of the India Tour of South Africa 2023. In the T20I series played by the two teams recently, the first match was called off because of rain, while India and South Africa won one game each, giving the series a tie.

For the T20I format, Suryakumar Yadav captained the men in blue. However, Indian skipper KL Rahul will lead the team in the ODIs. Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not considered for the white-ball format.

Schedule of IND vs SA ODI series:

1st ODI: December 17, 2023

2nd ODI: December 19, 2023

3rd ODI: December 21, 2023

Venues

The first ODI is scheduled for December 17, 2023, at 1:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Wanderers Stadium is primarily ideal for batting. On the other hand, South Africa's constant rain can bring in moisture and help the bowlers.

The second ODI is scheduled for December 19, 2023, at 4:30 PM IST in St George’s Park, Gqeberha. The pitch has favoured pacers in the past since they would receive a strong bounce from the surface. Once they can withstand the pressure of the new ball, the batters can get going on this pitch.

The third ODI is scheduled for December 21, 2023, at 4:30 PM IST in Boland Park, Paarl. This pitch is competitive and assists both bowlers and batters. The pacers will see some action in the first few overs of the game, but the spinners will be key players in the second half on this pitch.

Where to watch

Star Sports Network will broadcast the India vs South Africa ODI series live, and Disney+Hotstar will live stream the match online.

Full squads

India ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar.

South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

