Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' captain for IPL 2024

In a surprising turn of events, Hardik Pandya has on Friday been announced as Mumbai Indians' captain for IPL 2024, thus replacing the franchise's long-serving captain Rohit Sharma.

Last month, Pandya said he returned to his “spiritual home” Mumbai Indians after an all-cash deal trade-off with Gujarat Titans was formally completed following 72 hours of intense drama.

Pandya was picked by Gujarat Titans before 2022 auction from the list of available players for the two new franchises — GT and Lucknow Super Giants.

His reported fee was Rs 15 crore and he led the side to back-to-back finals, winning the championship in maiden year and losing a thriller to CSK in 2023.

Hardik Pandya announced as captain for the IPL 2024 season.



Read more➡️https://t.co/vGbcv9HeYq pic.twitter.com/SvZiIaDnxw — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 15, 2023

Commenting on this transition Mahela Jayawardene, Global Head of Performance, Mumbai Indians said: “It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season.

"We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary. His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL.

"Under his guidance, MI became one of the most successful and loved teams ever. We will look forward to his guidance and experience on and off the field to further strengthen MI. We welcome Hardik Pandya as the new captain of MI and wish him all the very best."

His reported fee was Rs 15 crore and he led the side to back-to-back finals, winning the championship in maiden year and losing a thriller to CSK in 2023.

Sharma is perhaps the franchise’s biggest icon with five titles under his belt.

Experts told PTI that Mumbai Indians, who have one of the most systematic team building process, have roped in Pandya with a long term plan in mind as there will be mega auction in 2025 and every franchise will try to build a new team with a young core.