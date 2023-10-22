India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Suryakumar injury scare, Ishan Kishan stung by bee, India may make last-minute changes

The Indian cricket team is facing some challenges before their faceoff against New Zealand at the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Just a day before the high-octane clash, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan sustained injuries during an optional net session in Dharamsala on Saturday. Yadav was expected to fill up the middle-order batting role in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who got injured in the last match against Bangladesh.

At the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, where the Men in Blue will take on Kiwis, Ishan Kishan was stung by a bee on the back of his head while batting under the floodlights, and Suryakumar Yadav was hit on the forearm while facing a throwdown.

Suryakumar, who was expected to make his World Cup debut and bat at number six against New Zealand, was struck just above his right wrist by a throwdown from D Raghavendra. Kishan, after the bite, was observed jumping and running in pain and could not participate in any further practice sessions.

Suryakumar was forced to leave the net due to the pain after the injury, and later, he was treated with an ice pack. An X-ray was not done since his condition is said to be stable. The only other batter in the 15-man team is Ishan Kishan, who had to end his net session early due to a bee sting, further compounding India's misery.

In addition, Hardik Pandya is being treated at the National Cricket Academy by the BCCI medical staff while he heals from a left ankle injury he suffered while bowling in the previous game against Bangladesh in Pune.

Previously, during the press conference, Indian coach Rahul Dravid hinted that they have to choose between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan for Hardik's role. "I mean, it is nice to have Ishan. And he's been playing well. He's a left-hander. If you are looking for someone a little higher up the order, then maybe we might go with Ishan,” he said.

Kishan's position at No. 6 is doubtful because Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul have all claimed their spots, suggests Dravid's statement.

