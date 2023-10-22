India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023: Check when, where to watch, live streaming details, venue, squads, pitch report, and more

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India is all set to clash against New Zealand in today's match. The match will take place on Sunday at the HPCA Stadium in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala. It will be interesting to see who wins this match as both India and New Zealand have had a great run in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 so far.

While India has consecutively won matches against Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, New Zealand also remains unbeaten with its recent win against Afghanistan. Both India and New Zealand are neck-and-neck in the World Cup 2023 points table, with the Blackcaps being the world leaders as of now.

For this match, India has had to make a few changes to its playing 11 after Hardik Pandya's injury during the India vs Bangladesh match in Pune. Pandya had injured his left ankle while attempting to stop the ball during the match, following which he has been advised to rest. Currently, Pandya is under the observation of the medical team of the BCCI.

India vs New Zealand: When, where to watch

Cricket lovers can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the toss from 01:30 pm and the match from 02:00 pm.

India vs New Zealand: Live streaming details

The match between the Men in Blue and the Blackcaps will also stream live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand 2023 match venue

The match between India and New Zealand will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala. Established in 2003, the HPCA Stadium has a capacity of accommodating around 23,000 cricket fans and is located 1,317 metres above the sea level.

The stadium has so far hosted three World Cup 2023 tournaments-- Bangladesh vs Afghanistan on October 7, England vs Bangladesh on October 10, and South Africa vs Netherlands on October 17. The Australia vs New Zealand clash on October 28 will also take place at this stadium.

India vs New Zealand 2023: HPCA pitch report

The pitch is known to favour paces due to the openness and small size of the stands, which allow winds to sweep across and assist fast bowlers in the air. The captain winning the toss could choose to bowl first by factoring in dew conditions.

India vs New Zealand 2023: Dharamsala weather prediction

As per accuweather.com, the maximum temperature in Dharamsala is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature is expected to teeter around 12 degrees Celsius.

There is a 42 per cent probability of precipitation during the daytime and 5 per probabliity of rains in the night.

India vs New Zealand match 2023 probable playing 11

India probable 11: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand probable 11: Tom Latham (captain/wicketkeeper), Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, and Trent Boult

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

