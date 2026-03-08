India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final today: India slightly ahead in head-to-head stats 

As the India national cricket team prepare to face the New Zealand national cricket team in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the clash brings renewed focus on a rivalry that has produced several tightly contested matches over the years.

India hold edge in ODIs

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In One Day Internationals, India have historically enjoyed a slight advantage.

The two sides have faced each other 120 times, with India winning 62 matches, while New Zealand have secured 50 victories.

Seven games ended without a result and one finished in a tie, reflecting a competitive but India-leaning record.

T20 rivalry remains competitive

The rivalry is closer in the shortest format. In T20 internationals, India lead the head-to-head with 16 wins, while New Zealand have won 11 matches, with three games ending in ties.

India ahead in Test cricket

In the longest format as well, India maintain a statistical advantage.

Out of 65 Tests played between the two teams, India have won 22 matches, while New Zealand have won 16, with 27 games ending in draws.

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A rivalry that often defies numbers

Despite India’s overall edge in the head-to-head record, New Zealand have often proved to be formidable opponents in major tournaments.

As the two teams meet again with a world title at stake, the statistics provide context, but history suggests the contest could still go either way.