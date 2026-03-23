US President Donald Trump has ordered a five-day pause on planned military strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure, citing ongoing discussions between the two countries.

Also read: 'Closure of Hormuz is unacceptable': In Lok Sabha, PM Modi outlines India's energy response amid West Asia crisis

"I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of ongoing meetings and discussions," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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He said the decision followed an engagement between Washington and Tehran. "The US and Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East."

Trump reiterated that the talks would continue through the week and linked the pause in military action to their outcome.

Also read: Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers set sail from Gulf, may cross Hormuz today

This comes just days after Trump warned that the US would bomb Iran's power plants if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz. In a Truth Social post, he wrote on Saturday: "If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"

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However, Iran doubled down on its threat and said that if Trump bombs the power plants, its military would completely close Hormuz and target all energy facilities in the Gulf.

On Monday, Iran's Defence Council threatened to deploy naval mines across the "entire Persian Gulf" if a land invasion happens. The council's warning came as concern in Tehran grew about the potential arrival of US Marines to the region.

"Any attempt by the enemy to target Iran's coasts or islands will, naturally and in accordance with established military practice, lead to the mining of all access routes...in the Persian Gulf and along the coasts," the council said.

The US has been trying to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, to energy shipments. The Marines could come ashore to seize either islands or territory in Iran to support that mission. Israel has also suggested that a ground operation could take part in the war.