India vs South Africa 1st Test: India lose three wickets against SA as rain threat looms over Day 1

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Cricket fans in India and South Africa may face disappointment as rain clouds cast a heavy shadow over the first Test match between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The start of the first Test match between India and South Africa was delayed due to wet patches on the outfield. The toss, which was to happen at 1 pm IST (9:30 am local time), was pushed ahead. Later, the Proteas won the toss and put India to bat first.

After 14 overs, India are at 24/2. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are on the crease.

Earlier, weather reports predicted that the entire day could be washed out. Accuweather.com had predicted that there is a high probability of rain on Tuesday, with a 96 per cent chance of precipitation and a 38 per cent chance of thunderstorms. It said that about four hours of rain is expected in Centurion on Tuesday.

The weather forecast suggests that Centurion may experience thunderstorms from 7 AM to 9 AM local time, followed by a period of heavy showers in the afternoon. The city had experienced relentless rain over the past couple of days.

The toss and start of the 1st Test between South Africa and India have been delayed due to wet patches on the outfield.



Further inspection at 10:00 AM (1.30 PM IST)#SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 26, 2023

The curator for the wicket, Brain Bloy, had said that there was a heavy chance of rain on the first two days of the Boxing Day Test. “I don’t know what conditions will be like, whether we will get play on Day 1,” he had said before predicting cold conditions for the Test.

“You are seeing a forecast on Day 1 and Day 2. It doesn’t look very good. The sun is out for four days and, so there will be some purchases for spinners, offer turn and bounce; with the weather forecast, I don’t know how accurate it will be as there will be a lot of rain,” Bloy told PTI last week.

Rohit Sharma is back to lead the Indian side against the Proteas after the World Cup debacle. South Africa is also at its full strength and is being led by regular skipper Temba Bavuma. However, the Indian side will be missing some of the key players, such as Mohammed Shami who has been kept out for his ankle injury, wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan who has asked to be released from the series, and Ruturaj Gaikwad who has been ruled out with a finger injury. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were also dropped from the squad.

India are yet to win a Test series on South African soil, having lost seven out of eight. At the toss today, Rohit said that ‘runs on the board’ will be crucial to India’s chances of doing well in the opening Test.

Rohit added that despite the past records, India have a chance of doing well in the series.

“Every time we come here, we come with high hopes. We've come close in the last 2 tours. We are pretty confident with our squad and the make-up of our squad,” Rohit said.



South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna