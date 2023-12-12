India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: When and where to watch, likely playing 11, weather update, and other details

The second T20I clash between India and South Africa is set to take place on Tuesday at St George's Park in Gqeberha, South Africa. However, a looming threat of rain could dampen the spirits of sports fans.

With the first match in Durban washed out, all eyes are on Gqeberha, where the second encounter is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST.

Gqeberha is expected to experience overcast skies with occasional showers. As per AccuWeather's forecast, there is a high 84 per cent likelihood of rain throughout the day, reducing to 6 per cent during the night. The chance of thunderstorms is estimated at 17 per cent. Temperature-wise, the city is expected to see a range of 21 degrees to 14 degrees Celsius.

Winds are projected to blow at a speed of approximately 26 km/h in the south-south-west direction during the day, slowing down to 9 km/h in the south-east direction at night.

While the daytime may witness wind gusts reaching up to 70 km/h, the nighttime gusts could reach 28 km/h. Cloud cover is expected to be prevalent, with an 86 per cent probability during the day and 73 per cent at night.

From 8:30 p.m. IST, the second T20 match between India and South Africa will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match will also be broadcast live on the channels of Star Sports.

India Probable playing XI for 2nd T20 match

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar/Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa Probable playing XI for 2nd T20 match

Aiden Markam (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs/Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen/Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

