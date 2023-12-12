'Jawan', 'Gadar 2', 'Adipurush', 'Leo' among top most Googled movies in India in 2023; check details here

2023 was quite the year for cinema in India as movies mounted on massive budgets and those considered offbeat received love from the audiences. While Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan became a force to be reckoned with, an offbeat movie like The Kerala Story featuring a young, inexperienced Adah Sharma in the lead role also had an impressive box office run.

US-based search engine Google recently revealed the top 10 most searched movies in India, with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan and Sunny Deol's commercial flick Gadar 2 ruling the roost. Jawan, Pathaan and Gadar 2 were absolute beasts at the India box office during their lifetime.

Other entrants in the list included Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan, Prabhas' Adipurush, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Rajinikanth's mega blockbuster Jailer as well as Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Varisu. The Hollywood films that ruled Google search in India this year are Christopher Nolan directorial Oppenheimer and Margot Robbie's Barbie.

Jawan made a total of Rs 640.25 crore whereas Pathaan minted a total of Rs 543.09 crore during its lifetime run at the domestic box office. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which became a hit with the viewers due to the nostalgic Tara Singh-Sakina connect, minted a total of Rs 525.70 crore at the India box office.

Despite being marred by controversy and bad reviews, Adipurush collected a total of Rs 288.15 crore at the India box office. Tiger 3 could not strike gold at the box office as it managed to collect only Rs 282.61 crore during its lifetime run at the domestic box office.

Top 10 most Googled movies in India in 2023

- Jawan

- Gadar 2

- Oppenheimer

- Adipurush

- Pathaan

- The Kerala Story

- Jailer

- Leo

- Tiger 3

- Varisu

In terms of OTT shows, Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut Farzi, Tim Burton directorial Wednesday, Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti-starrer Asur, Rana Daggubati's Rana Naidu and Pedro Pascal's The Last of Us made it to the top five most Googled shows in India.

Farzi became the talk of the town due to Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's power-packed performances whereas Rana Naidu caught eyeballs due to its bold content and Rana Daggubati's performance.

Other shows that featured in this list are Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003, reality show Bigg Boss 17, Guns and Gulaabs, Sex/Life and Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar.

Top 10 most Googled OTT shows in India in 2023

- Farzi

- Wednesday

- Asur

- Rana Naidu

- The Last of Us

- Scam 2003

- Bigg Boss 17

- Guns and Gulaabs

- Sex/Life

- Taaza Khabar

In the entertainment world, the sudden passing away of Mr India actor Satish Kaushik and FRIENDS fame Matthew Perry were among the top news events that people searched on Google this year.

