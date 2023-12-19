IPL 2024 auction: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player as KKR spends Rs 24.75 cr, beats SRH's Rs 20.5-cr bid for Cummins

IPL 2024 auction updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is currently underway. Australia's Mitchell Starc has become the most expensive player in IPL history. Starc, who came in with a base price of Rs 2 crore, has gone with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 24.75 crore.

Australia Captain Pat Cummins has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore. Cummins came in a base price of Rs 2 crore. With this, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have become the only two players in IPL history to get more than Rs 20 crore.

Following Cummins, other players that went for the hefty buck were Sam Curran for Rs 18.50 crore (Punjab Kings), Cameron Green for Rs 17.50 crore (Mumbai Indians), Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore (Chennai Super Kings) and Chris Morris for Rs 16.25 crore (Rajasthan Royals).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has broken the bank for West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph. Joseph, who came in with a base price of Rs 1 crore, went from Gujarat Titans to RCB for a total of Rs 11.50 crore. New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who came in with a base price of Rs 1 crore, has been sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a massive Rs 14 crore. Mitchell had went unsold in the previous IPL auction.

Shivam Mavi, who came in with a base price of Rs 50 lakh, has been sold off to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 6.4 crore. Umesh Yadav has been sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 5.8 crore. He came in with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka has been sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 4.6 crore. Jaydev Unadkat has gone to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.6 crore.

England's Chris Woakes, who came in with a base price of Rs 2 crore, has been sold off to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 4.20 crore. Punjab Kings (PBKS) have Harshal Patel for a whopping Rs 11.75 crore. South Africa's Gerald Coetzee has been sold to Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 5 crore. Coetzee came in with a base price of Rs 2 crore. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra has been sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 1.80 crore.

His base price was Rs 50 lakh. Soon after Rachin Ravindra came into the CSK fold, the franchise's official X (formerly Twitter) handle wrote, "LION ALERT: RACH-IN IS YELLOVE! (sic)."

LI🦁N ALERT: RACH-IN IS YELLOVE! 💛🥳 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 19, 2023

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who came with a base price of Rs 2 crore has been sold to CSK for Rs 3.20 crore. Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has been sold to Gujarat Titans for a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Chetan Sakaria has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 50 lakh. Tristian Stubbs has been sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh.

Australian batsman and World Cup hero Travis Head has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.8 crore and his base price was Rs 2 crore. Travis Head was instrumental in Australia's World Cup 2023 victory. In the World Cup 2023 final, he secured victory for his team with his innings of 137 runs from 120 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this, he also became the seventh batter to score a century in a World Cup final.

Besides his winning game at the World Cup, he has also played 10 games for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in two seasons. His IPL stats include an aggregate of 205 runs with the highest score of 75 not out, an average of 29.29 and a single half-century.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan all rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was sold to SRH for Rs 1.5 crore. West Indies batter Rovman Powell has been traded off from Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.4 crore, a 164 per cent jump from his last price of Rs 2.8 crore.

English batsman Harry Brook has been traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore, a downgrade of 70 per cent from his last price of Rs 13.25 crore. New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips and Afghanistan Fazalhaq Farooqi have been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad in this auction.

Australian batter Steve Smith, English wicketkeeper Philip Salt, Australia's Josh Inglis, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Ish Sodhi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mujeeb Rahman, and Manish Pandey are unsold in this IPL auction. While Smith's base price was Rs 2 crore, Pandey had a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Salt came in with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.