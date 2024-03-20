IPL 2024: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Harbhajan Singh among those in commentator gallery. Full list here

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the cricketer-turned-politician, is set to join the commentary team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, according to an announcement made by Star Sports Network on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter. The announcement was made on March 19, welcoming Sidhu to their 'incredible star cast' of commentators.

Besides Navjot Singh Sidhu, other former cricketers who will be seen in the commentary box during IPL 2024 matches include Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Anjum Chopra, and K Srikkanth, as per the list of commentators.

Full list IPL 2024 commentators in different languages

Internationals: Steve Smith, Stuart Broad, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Tom Moody, Paul Collingwood

English coverage: Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Brian Lara, Kevin Pieterson, Mathew Hayden, Micheal Clarke, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Ian Bishop, Nick Knight, Danny Morrison, Rohan Gavaskar, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Murali Kartik, WV Raman, Mark Howard, Natalie Germanos, Simon Katichm Samuel Badree, Daren Ganga

National presenters: Mayanti Langer Binny, Jatin Sapru, Tanay Tiwari, Suren Sundaram, Erin Holland, Nashpreet Kaur, Swdha Singh, Sahiba Bali, Ocean Sharma, Puranheer Dasgupta, Vrajesh Hirjee, Simran Kaur, Raunak Kapoor, Grace Hayden, Somansh Dangwal, Dheeraj Juneja

Hindi commentators: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Varun Aaron, Mithali Raj, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjay Manjrekar, Imran Tahir, Wasim Jaffer, Gurkeerat Mann, Unmukt Chand, Jatin Sapru, Rajat Bhatia, Deep Dasgupta, Vivek Razdan, Raman Bhanot, Padamjeet Sehrawat

Bhojpuri commentators: Ravi Kishan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mohd Saif, Shivam Singh, Satya Prakash, Gulam Hussain, Saurabh Kumar, Shalinee Singh, Ashutosh Aman, Sumit Kumar

Telugu commentators: Ambati Rayudu. Mithali Raj, MSK Prasad, Venugopal Rao, T Suman, Kalyan Krishna D, Gnaneshwara Rao, Rakesh Deva Reddy, Daniel Manohar, Sasikanth Avulapalli, Ravi Rakle, M Anand Sri Krishna, Vindhya Medapati, Geeta Bhagat

Tamil commentators: K Srikkanth, S Badrinath, Murali Vijay, Murugan Ashwin, N Jagadeesan, RJ Balaji, Yo Mahesh, Muthuraman R, K V Sathyanarayanan, Thirush Kamini, Bhavana Balakrishnan, Sastika Rajendran

Kannada commentators: Vijay Bharadwaj, Vinay Kumar, Gundappa Viswanath, Jagadeesh Suchith, NC Aiyappa, Pavan Deshpande, Akhil Balachandra, GK Anil Kumar, Sumesh Goni, Roopesh Shetty, Shashank Suresh, Kiran Srinivas, Madhu Mailankody

Marathi commentators: Paul Valthaty, Aditya Tare, Nilesh Natu, Prasad Kshirsagar, Sunil Vaidya

Malayalam commentators: S Sreesanth, Tinu Yohannan, Shiyas Mohammad, Vishnu Hariharan, CM Deepak

Gujarati commentators: Nayan Mongia, Manan Desai, Akash Trivedi, Kirat Damani, Shailendrasinh Jadeja

Bangla commentators: Ashoke Dinda, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Gautam Bhattacharya, Sanjay Banerjee, Argha Bhattacharya

IPL 2024 opening ceremony

The IPL 2024 will begin with a grand opening ceremony on March 22. The performers for the event have not been officially confirmed, but reports suggest that AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff may be amongst the performers.

The opening ceremony is expected to start at around 6:30 pm IST, followed by the inaugural match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs RCB match: Where, when to watch

The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST. The opening ceremony and live matches of IPL 2024 can be viewed on Sports Star, with live-streaming available on Jio TV. The remaining matches of the 17th edition of IPL are scheduled to start at 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm IST.