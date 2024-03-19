IPL 2024: Navjot Singh Sidhu to return as commentator after 10 years

Former Indian batsman and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to make a comeback in the Indian Premier League 2024 in the commentary box. After almost a decade, Sidhu said his 'Sidhuisms' will be back on air starting with the IPL.

Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of the IPL, announced Sidhu's return to IPL commentary in Hindi in the IPL 2024 season. The former batter will begin his second innings as a commentator as early as the season opener between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

Stars Sports dropped a post on their official ‘X’ account with the caption, "A wise man once said, 'Hope is the biggest ‘tope’. And this wise man, the great @sherryontopp himself, has joined our Incredible StarCast! Don't miss his incredible commentary (and gajab one-liners) in #IPLOnStar - STARTS MAR 22, 6:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports Network!"

"The IPL will set the tone for the World Cup. There is no other cricket happening. The eyes of the world are on IPL. This is where you can snatch a berth for the T20 World Cup, not only Indians, even the foreign players," Sidhu said.

Known for his quirky dialogues and flamboyance, Sidhu was able to translate his charisma and flair into the commentary box, giving IPL an exciting makeover.

Speaking exclusively to India Today, Sidhu said he has been looking forward to returning to his 'home ground'.

"Look, commentary runs in my blood. It's my identity. Like the great Guru gave us our turban. I am recognised by my turban. I am very fortunate guy that my hobby is my profession," Sidhu said in an interaction facilitated by Star Sports.

"You will have people who wanted to be cricketers, they are doctors now. You will have people who wanted to play a game and today, they are running a business.

"It's very few who will get to do what they have enjoyed the most. If you undertake something that is a cup of joy, time flies. You're blessed. For me, commentary is a blessing, it's a boon. It's going to be my home ground, I am very comfortable doing commentary," he added.

In the early years of the IPL, Sidhu said IPL provided a lot more money than what he could make as an established India cricketer.

"I left cricket and joined commentary and I did not know if this is something I could do. I was not very confident (initially) but 10-15 days into the World Cup, the word Sidhuism came up. I was walking in a lane no one was walking. It was the lane of Sidhuism.

"From Rs 60-70 lakh for the whole tournament, I was taking Rs 25 lakh per day in IPL. The satisfaction was not with money, the satisfaction was that time would fly. It was beautiful."

The upcoming edition of IPL will start on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Teams vying for the IPL title this season are- Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The BCCI has released the schedule for the first two weeks of the tournament.

A total of 21 matches will take place across 10 cities during this period due to the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The first match will be between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.