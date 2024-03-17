IPL 2024 to be fully hosted in India, confirms Jay Shah: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Jay Shah, has confirmed that the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in India, with the full schedule due to be released soon.

This announcement comes following speculations of a potential relocation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as reported by Times of India.



Shah stated that the board is closely working with the government and security agencies to align with all necessary protocols and advisories concerning the upcoming general elections.

"The Board will review and address any issues about the schedule of the first two weeks. Subsequently, we will work with local authorities to finalize the remaining schedule in consideration of the polling dates," CNBC-TV18 quoted him as saying.



The confirmed Indian Premier League dates coincide with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to the Election Commission of India, the elections will commence on April 19, spanning seven phases, and the results will be announced on June 4. The IPL season is scheduled to kick off on March 22 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.



In the previous IPL season, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) triumphed over the Gujarat Titans in the final, securing their fifth IPL title. This victory made CSK one of the two most successful teams in the history of the IPL, beside the Mumbai Indians.