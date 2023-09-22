Moto GP Bharat promoter Pushkar Nath Srivastava unveils his ambitious plans for Indian motorcycle racing

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer at FairStreetSports and the visionary behind MotoGP Bharat, has unveiled an investment initiative set to revolutionise motorcycle racing in India. In an exclusive interview with Business Today TV at the Buddh International Circuit, Pushkar stated, "As a country that produces a staggering 18 million bikes annually, India is uniquely positioned to embrace the transformation that MotoGP promises to bring."

At the core of this monumental shift is the construction of an internationally standardized racing track, supported by a seven-year agreement with MotoGP.

Srivastava also highlighted the economic impact of MotoGP, citing a survey that indicated a remarkable 106 million euros in economic activity generated by the event, including a substantial Rs 50 crore investment in track development and infrastructure. The presence of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, at the upcoming race underscores the event's significance.

In response to these developments, Akbar Ebrahim, President of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), expressed his enthusiasm for the positive changes MotoGP will usher in, saying, "MotoGP will fortify India's racing culture, boost national championships, and enhance manufacturer participation." As the governing and sanctioning body for motorsport in India, FMSCI is now eyeing exciting prospects on the horizon, including street racing and international events like Formula 4.

Srivastava emphasized the invaluable exposure and opportunities that MotoGP brings, revealing plans to unite bike manufacturers and corporates to showcase their products, participate in racing on weekends, and test their prototypes at the circuit, effectively creating an exclusive auto expo.

With the first-ever MotoGP race in India on the horizon, an estimated business turnover of approximately Rs. 100 million is anticipated. Srivastava envisions this event as the catalyst that will ignite a newfound passion for motorsport in the corporate world, ultimately funneling support into domestic sports.

He added that the seed investment at the grassroots level is expected to organically foster the growth of motorsport in India, making MotoGP a transformative force.

Srivastava also assured the smooth coexistence of F1 and MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit.

In essence, MotoGP Bharat is poised to redefine the landscape of Indian motorcycle racing, fostering economic growth, corporate collaboration, and grassroots development that will reshape the nation's motorsport scene for years to come.

