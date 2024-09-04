Paralympics 2024: With securing 5 medals in one day, India tops historic Tokyo Paralympic 2020 medal tally

In a remarkable set of achievements, India has broken its historic medal tally from the Tokyo Paralympic Games, collecting 20 medals comprising 3 gold, 7 silver, and 10 bronze after a thrilling late evening rush of four medals. This achievement surpasses the previous record of 19 medals during the Tokyo Games three years ago.

The day marked a significant milestone for Indian para sports, as track and field athletes continued to shine at the iconic Stade de France for the second consecutive day.

On Day Six of the much-anticipated quadrennial event, India secured five medals, including two silver and three bronze, concluding the day in 17th place overall.

The excitement peaked late on Tuesday as India clinched four medals in simultaneous events. In the men's high jump T63 competition, Sharad Kumar won a silver medal, while Mariyappan Thangavelu earned bronze. Additionally, in the men's javelin throw F46 final, Ajeet Singh secured silver and Sundar Gurjar took home bronze.

The surge of medals collected on Monday and Tuesday has been a game-changer for India's standings, raising the total count from a mere seven in the early days of the Games to a record-breaking 20.

Adding to the day's accolades, Deepthi Jeevanji, India's reigning world champion, also took home a bronze medal in the women's 400m T20 final with a time of 55.82 seconds, finishing behind Ukraine's Yuliia Shuliar and Turkey's world record holder Aysel Onder.

However, not all performances were celebratory. Ace shooter Avani Lekhara fell short of adding a second medal to her collection, finishing fifth in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event in Chateauroux. Despite a strong start, a subpar performance in the prone position hindered her chances.

Bhagyashri Jadhav also faced disappointment, finishing fifth in the women's shot put (F34) with a throw of 7.28m, which was not enough to secure a podium finish in her second Paralympic appearance.

In archery, Pooja Jatyan, a silver medallist at the World Para Championships, initially displayed strong performance by defeating Turkey's Yagmur Sengul to advance to the quarterfinals in the recurve women's open event. However, her momentum waned as she lost to China's Wu Chunyan, the bronze medallist from the Tokyo Paralympics.