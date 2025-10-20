Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominates US Grand Prix to reignite F1 title fight

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen delivered a commanding performance at the U.S. Grand Prix, leading every lap from pole position to claim victory and cut into Oscar Piastri’s Formula One championship lead. The win marked a perfect weekend for Verstappen at the Circuit of the Americas, where he also triumphed in Saturday’s sprint race.

Advertisement

McLaren’s Lando Norris finished second after overtaking Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who crossed the line third. Piastri ended the race in fifth, behind Lewis Hamilton, who secured fourth for Mercedes. The result leaves Piastri 14 points ahead of Norris in the drivers’ standings, with Verstappen closing the gap to the Australian to 40 points.

“For sure, the chance is there,” Verstappen said after the race. “We just need to try and deliver these weekends until the end. We will try whatever we can. It’s exciting.”

The Dutchman’s victory, his third in the last four races and the 68th of his career, keeps his faint title hopes alive heading into the final five rounds and two sprint events. McLaren, meanwhile, have already clinched the constructors’ championship.

Advertisement

Piastri remained optimistic despite losing ground. “I’d still rather be where I am than the other two,” said the 24-year-old, who continues to chase his first world title and hopes to become Australia’s first champion since Alan Jones in 1980.

The race began with Norris briefly losing out to Leclerc at the start before reclaiming second place on lap 21 after a tight battle. Leclerc’s defensive display on soft tyres kept the Briton behind longer than expected, but once past, Norris pulled away to finish 7.9 seconds adrift of Verstappen.

“It was tough. We did everything we could,” Norris said. “I expected a slightly easier second attempt to get through, but it wasn’t the case. Charles drove a very good race. It was good fun, good battles. So we have to take second. Not a lot more we could’ve done today.”

Advertisement

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella later commented that Norris might have challenged Verstappen for the win had he not been delayed behind the Ferrari early on.

Behind the leading trio, Mercedes drivers Hamilton and George Russell secured fourth and sixth respectively, with Piastri sandwiched between them. Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda finished seventh, followed by Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg, Haas’s Oliver Bearman, and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, rounding out the top ten.

The race saw an early virtual safety car on lap seven after Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli and Williams’ Carlos Sainz collided, resulting in the Spaniard’s retirement. Sainz received a five-place grid penalty and two penalty points for causing the incident. Williams’ Alex Albon was also caught up in a separate first-corner clash with Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.

Despite pre-race warnings about extreme heat, conditions remained manageable with air temperatures around 28.6 degrees Celsius.

Verstappen’s Austin sweep reaffirms Red Bull’s late-season resurgence, setting the stage for a thrilling run-in as the championship heads to Mexico next weekend.