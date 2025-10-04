Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as India’s new ODI captain for Australia tour

India will have a new leader in one-day internationals, with Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as captain of the men’s 50-over team. The decision, finalised during a selection meeting chaired by Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad on Saturday, marks a generational shift in India’s cricket leadership. Gill will lead India in a three-match ODI series in Australia, starting October 19.

Transition at the top

Rohit Sharma, who captained India to Champions Trophy glory in February, will still feature in the upcoming series alongside Virat Kohli, both returning for the first time since the 2025 IPL season. India will play three ODIs between October 19 and 25, followed by five T20Is from October 29 to November 8.

Gill’s elevation continues his rapid rise through Indian cricket’s leadership ranks. Earlier this year, the 25-year-old was handed Test captaincy after Rohit retired from the longest format midway through the IPL season. Under his command, India drew the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2, a result that silenced critics and solidified his reputation as a future all-format leader.

He also served as vice-captain under Suryakumar Yadav in the recently concluded Asia Cup, adding further leadership experience to his resume.

Selectors look beyond Rohit

While Rohit was initially expected to lead India on the Australia tour, selectors reportedly decided to look beyond the 38-year-old after consultations with head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. The move reflects the Board’s long-term planning as India looks to build continuity across formats.

Both Rohit and Kohli had retired from Test cricket ahead of the England tour, limiting their international commitments to the ODI format. The two veterans had previously retired from T20Is following India’s T20 World Cup win in 2024.

Despite speculation about their future, both players have been training intensively. Rohit has been practising at indoor nets in Mumbai under Abhishek Nayar, while Kohli has been preparing in London, focusing on strength and conditioning ahead of the tour.

Rohit’s statement on his future plans

Following India’s Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year, Rohit had dismissed retirement rumours. “Koi future plan ni hai. Jo chal ra hai wo chalega. I’m not going to retire from this format. Just to make sure that no rumours are spread moving forward,” Rohit said while celebrating the victory with Kohli in Dubai.