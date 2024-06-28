T20 World Cup 2024, Ind vs SA Final: Check overall stats, most runs, wickets and more

It's the World Cup final, set at the historic Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, this Saturday. South Africa, in their first World Cup final, faces India, who haven't won an ICC world event since the 2013 Champions Trophy. Both teams remain undefeated in this tournament, making this clash highly anticipated. For India, it could be the last appearance of two of their greatest batters in an ICC event. Will India break their 11-year drought, or will South Africa make history?

Both South Africa and India have remained undefeated throughout the tournament. South Africa has won all their matches, while India, except for a rained-out game against Canada, has also been victorious in every match. This final marks the first time in T20 World Cup history that two unbeaten teams will face off for the title.

India will be competing in their third T20 World Cup final. They clinched the inaugural title in 2007 and finished as runners-up in 2014 after losing to Sri Lanka. On the other hand, South Africa will be making their debut appearance in a T20 World Cup final.

Both teams are expected to stick with their winning lineups. While there's a suggestion for India to consider including Jaiswal and moving Kohli to number 3 due to his current form, they are likely to maintain their current winning combination unchanged. Similarly, South Africa is also expected to field the same team for the final.

South Africa likely XI

Batters - Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller

All-Rounders - Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram

Wicketkeeper - Quinton de Kock

Bowlers - Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj

India likely XI

Batters - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-Rounders - Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube

Wicketkeeper - Rishabh Pant

Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Statistical Performance (India)

India v South Africa- Head To Head Record

India has historically held the advantage over South Africa in their T20I encounters. Out of 26 matches played, India has emerged victorious in 14. Since 2022, their record stands evenly matched, with both teams securing 5 wins apiece. In T20 World Cup matches specifically, India has dominated, winning 4 out of 6 encounters against South Africa. However, in their last T20 World Cup clash in 2022 at Perth, South Africa secured a 5-wicket victory over India.

Venue and Pitch

At the historic Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, eight matches have been played in this tournament with both teams batting first and chasing winning three games each. One match ended in a tie between Oman and Namibia, while another between Scotland and England was abandoned due to rain. Captains have often chosen to field first after winning the toss, doing so in 5 out of 8 matches.

Teams batting first have averaged a score of 150/8 in Barbados during the tournament, while those chasing have averaged 134/5 in the second innings. The highest team total at the venue was Australia's 201 against England, the only instance of a team crossing 200 runs in the tournament at Bridgetown. The lowest total recorded in Barbados during the 2024 T20 World Cup is 109 runs.

The likelihood of winning the match after winning the toss stands at 42.9% in Barbados.

The pitch in Barbados is known to favor fast bowlers, who have taken almost 70% of the wickets there at an average of 19.7. They strike every 15.2 deliveries and maintain an economy rate of 7.8 runs per over.

On Saturday, the average temperature in Barbados will be 28 degrees Celsius, but there's a 70% chance of showers.