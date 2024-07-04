scorecardresearch
Team India T20 World Cup victory: Team to have breakfast with PM Modi; Check team's full schedule for today here

The Team in blue will be heading to Mumbai for the victory parade and other celebrations scheduled in Wankhede Stadium and Marine Drive

A victory procession in an open bus will be held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. A victory procession in an open bus will be held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium.

Team India landed in Delhi on Thursday morning after a spectacular win in the T20 World Cup. The winning team has a jam-packed agenda today, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a BCCI felicitation celebration at Wankhede Stadium, and an open bus trophy tour of Mumbai.

First in their schedule, the team will have breakfast with PM Modi at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. After this, the Team in blue will be heading to Mumbai for the victory parade and other celebrations scheduled in Wankhede stadium and Marine Drive. 

Here is Team India's full schedule for today:

2 pm: Departure from Delhi to Mumbai

4 pm: Arrival in Mumbai, followed by transfer to Volvo Buses

5 pm: Arrival at NCPA and boarding of the Open Bus

5 pm to 7 pm: Open Bus Parade

7 pm to 7:30 pm: Event at Wankhede

Team India took a special chartered flight from Barbados to the nation's capital after Hurricane Beryl had delayed their return. They emerged victorious in Saturday's T20 World Cup final, defeating South Africa by seven runs.

After the team landed in Delhi, they were welcomed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah. Shah shook hands with the team's captain, Rohit Sharma, and handed him a bouquet while he welcomed the entire winning team. 

 

Published on: Jul 04, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
