Team India T20 World Cup victory parade: Mumbai Police issues advisory for road closures, parking restrictions

Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory regarding closure of some roads due to the roadshow of Rohit Sharma-led Team India’s open-bus parade from Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium on July 4.

After a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium the road show will commence from there. Police expects a massive turnout for the roadshow as well as for the felicitation ceremony to the team’s celebration.

In view of Victory Rally of Indian Cricket team, the traffic movements are likely to be congested from NCPA to Wankhede stadium from 15:00 to 21:00 hrs on 4th July. #RouteForChampions #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/vwTmuyrMDg — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 3, 2024

Earlier in the day, the special charter flight having specific call sign AIC24WC – Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- took off around 4:50 am local time and landed in New Delhi at around 7:00 am (IST).

Captain Rohit Sharma headed out of the airport with the trophy in his hand. Virat Kohli received a rousing reception and the star player waved to the fans, acknowledging their support.

Following a special meet up with the PM, team will fly to Mumbai for a special road show for the fans starting from Nariman point to the Wankhede Stadium where the entire team will be honoured.

Mumbai Police DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde on Wednesday in a video statement said, “Indian cricket team is reaching Mumbai tomorrow after winning the T20 World Cup. A victory procession in an open bus is being held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. If you want to attend the procession, kindly reach before 4:30 pm and assemble on the promenade side and not on the road. Also, a victory lap is being held in Wankhede Stadium at 7 pm. If you wish to attend that, please ensure you reach and be seated in the stadium before 6 pm. Kindly try to use the public transport system to avoid traffic congestion.”

Roads to avoid

On N S Road (South Bound), the stretch from Meghdoot Bridge (Princess Street Bridge) to NCPA/ Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) will be closed for all vehicles.

The north bound Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Kilachand chowk (Sunder Mahal Junction) will remain closed for all vehicles.

Dinshaw Vacha Road’s north bound route from WIAA Chowk to Ratanlal Babuna Chowk (Marine plaza Junction) will be closed for all vehicles.

The North bound stretch of Madam Cama Road will remain closed for all vehicles from Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) to Venutai chavan chowk (Air India Junction).

The north bound stretch of Barrister Rajni Patel Marg from Sakhar bhavan junction to NS Road will be closed for all vehicles.

The north bound stretch of Vinay K Shah Marg from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Murali Deora Chowk and N S Road will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Parking banned

Traffic police have banned parking from morning to night on 10 roads around the victory parade route of the Indian Cricket Team. Parking on N S Road, Veer Nariman Road, Madam Cama Road, Free Press Marg, Dinshaw Vacha Road and Maharshi karve Road is completely banned. Parking is also banned from morning to night on Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Vinay K Shah Road and Jamanalal Bajaj Marg.