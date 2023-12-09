'Tenure to be...': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah updates on Rahul Dravid as Indian cricket team coach

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid's contract has been officially extended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The extension was confirmed after productive discussions between Dravid and the BCCI following the conclusion of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. However, the duration of the new contract was not specified in the initial announcement.

"The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure," BCCI said in an official statement.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has provided an update, stating that the length of Dravid's tenure as India's head coach will be decided after the team returns from South Africa. The official contract details are yet to be finalised, but both parties have mutually agreed to continue their association.

"Length of Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach to be decided after team returns from South Africa," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"We have given the extension but we are yet to finalise the contract. We did not get time at all, they finished (with the World Cup). I had a meeting with them (Dravid & Co.) and we agreed mutually that they will continue. We will sit down and decide once they return from South Africa," the secretary said.

Dravid's second stint with the Indian cricket team begins with the Tour of South Africa, commencing on December 10. The tour includes three ODIs and T20Is each and two Tests. The red-ball leg of the tour starts on December 26. Subsequent events in the team's schedule include a five-match Test series against England at home, the ICC T20 World Cup in June in West Indies/USA, and a T20I series against Afghanistan in January.

Before the South Africa tour, Dravid was asked about the contract duration, to which he responded, "It's announced officially, I haven't signed anything yet (on contract duration), let the papers come officially from the BCCI."

The contracts of the support staff, including batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, have also been extended by the BCCI.

Dravid took over as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, replacing Ravi Shastri, following India's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021. His initial two-year term concluded with India's runners-up finish in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup at home.

Expressing his thoughts on the contract extension, Dravid stated, "The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room."

He further expressed gratitude to the BCCI and his family for their support, emphasizing the commitment to the pursuit of excellence in the upcoming challenges post the World Cup.

"I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence," he added.

