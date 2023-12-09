'Am not bossy, am the boss', Zoya Akhtar shares how she works with her team during shoots

Zoya Akhtar, the director of film Archies, on Friday opened up about her leadership style on set. In an interaction with Kalli Purie, Vice-chairperson and managing director, India Today Group, at the 20th edition of Business Today's 'The Most Powerful Women in Business' event in Mumbai, she said that her approach goes beyond traditional notions of "bossiness" and emphasises clear communication, collaboration, and a supportive environment.

“No I am not bossy, I am the boss. There’s a difference,” she said. Akhtar further spoke about the importance of having a clear vision for the project, stating, "I know what I want to achieve from every shot." This clarity provides direction for the team and reduces unnecessary confusion or delays.

Highlighting the importance of a peaceful and collaborative environment for creative work, she shared her insights on fostering an atmosphere conducive to high-quality work and creative expression.

"I like my environment to be peaceful," stated Akhtar. "People do their best job when they are relaxed and comfortable." Akhtar further recognised that a peaceful environment allows individuals to thrive, leading to better results for the project.

Akhtar further emphasised the importance of collaboration. "You don't want to create a situation that becomes stressful for people," she explained. While mentioning her preference for working with skilled and experienced individuals, she said, "I really like to work with people who are masters in their game."

Akhtar's approach goes beyond simply avoiding stress. "I don't like people operating under stress," she clarifies. "I don't want people to get scared of me."

She believes that clear communication is essential for keeping the environment calm. "By having clear communication, there is less room for confusion or misunderstandings," she explains. This ensures everyone on the team is on the same page, working towards the same goal, and contributing their best efforts.

Akhtar further emphasises the importance of being thoroughly prepared before going to work. "When I am well-prepared, it has a calming effect on everyone around me," she explains.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, “The Archies” is an Indian adaptation of the comic series set in the fictional town of Riverdale that the self-confessed fan grew up reading. The 1960s-set movie brings to life the characters of Archie, Veronica, Betty, Reggie, Dilton, Jughead and Big Ethel.

“The Archies” also features a young cast of star kids — Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, as well as Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Saigal.

