Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome their second child, name him Akaay

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday welcomed their second child, a boy, the couple said in a statement. The couple has named the boy “Akaay".

"With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/àä…àä•àä¾àäï & Vamika's little brother into this world!"

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

Kohli and Sharma after dating for about four years, tied the knot in December 2017 in a dreamy ceremony. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Vamika, in January 2021.

Akaay means 'body'. The word means someone who is more than his physical body. In Turkish, the word 'Akaay' means 'shining moon'.

Last week, industrialist Harsh Goenka had dropped a hint on his X handle. He wrote that a baby is going to be born in a few days. He wrote, “A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star?”

A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star? #MadeInIndia #ToBeBornInLondon — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 13, 2024

Later, cricket star AB De Villiers said: “Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision.”

However, he withdrew his statement later.