Who is PV Sindhu's husband-to-be, a big shot in Business world, set to marry her on December 22

India's badminton sensation PV Sindhu is set to tie the knot with Venkata Dutta Sai in a private ceremony in Udaipur, with wedding festivities commencing on December 20. Following the intimate celebration, a grand reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. The couple has carefully scheduled the wedding to ensure that Sindhu can return to the international badminton circuit in January, as the upcoming season is anticipated to be pivotal for her career.

Who is Venkata Dutta Sai?

Venkata Dutta Sai, Sindhu's fiancé, is a prominent figure in the business world, serving as the Executive Director at Posidex Technologies in Hyderabad. He has an impressive background in finance, data science, and asset management, making him a dynamic partner for the two-time Olympic medallist.

Datta Sai's educational journey includes a Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences from the Foundation of Liberal and Management Education, followed by a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University, where he graduated in 2018. He further advanced his expertise with a Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.

His professional career began with valuable experiences at JSW, where he worked as both a summer intern and in-house consultant, even managing the IPL team Delhi Capitals during his tenure. Reflecting on his diverse experiences, Datta Sai noted on LinkedIn, "My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team, but I must admit I learnt a lot from both of these experiences."

In 2019, Datta Sai took on dual leadership roles as the Managing Director of Sour Apple Asset Management and Executive Director at Posidex Technologies, where he focuses on transforming banking processes. His innovative solutions, which include rapid loan approvals and instant credit score matching, are utilized by major banks like HDFC and ICICI.