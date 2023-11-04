World Cup 2023: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method

Pakistan won by 21 runs against New Zealand in the DLS method in their Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 4, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. New Zealand has become the first team to lose a match even after scoring 400 runs.

New Zealand batted first and scored 401 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs. Rachin Ravindra scored a century (108) and Kane Williamson scored 95. Mohammad Wasim Jr. was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with three wickets.

Pakistan were chasing 400 after rain interrupted their innings. They were 200 for 1 when the rain stopped the play again. According to the DLS method, Pakistan was ahead by 21 runs and declared winner.

Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer for Pakistan with 126 runs in 81 balls. Babar Azam scored 66.

After losing the first wicket early in Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored unbroken 194 runs for the second wicket to keep the Men in Green in command.

Rachin Ravindra's third century in the 2023 Cricket World Cup was a major factor in New Zealand's victory over Pakistan in their match on November 4. His unbeaten 108 runs helped New Zealand post a mammoth total of 401/6 in 50 overs.

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method is a mathematical formula used in cricket to adjust target scores in limited-overs matches, particularly when rain interruptions or other factors affect the normal course of the game. It was developed to provide a fair way of determining revised targets in such situations.

The DLS method takes into account various factors like the number of overs bowled, wickets lost, and the scoring rate of the team batting first. By considering these variables, it aims to create a revised target for the team batting second in rain-affected matches. This ensures that the side chasing the target has a reasonable opportunity to win, even if the game has been interrupted by weather or other factors.

Cricket authorities, including the International Cricket Council (ICC), use the DLS method to make matches more equitable in the face of interruptions, making it an essential tool for match management in limited-overs formats.

With Pakistan's win against New Zealand, South Africa have qualified for the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

South Africa are currently second in the points table with 14 points from 7 matches. They need to win just one of their remaining two matches to qualify for the semi-finals.

Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Pakistan are the contenders for the last two spots in the semi-finals.

