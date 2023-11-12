World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma hits most ODI sixes in calendar year, surpasses AB De Villiers

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday surpassed AB de Villiers in hitting the most sixes in a single calendar year. The Indian skipper achieved this historic number during the final group-stage clash against the Netherlands at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the seventh over, he hit a stunning six against Colin Ackermann, bringing his total to 59 sixes.

The Indian skipper has had a fantastic tour, scoring 14,000 international runs in his opening role. As a captain, he now has the record for most sixes and fours in a single ODI World Cup. In this World Cup edition, he currently holds the record for most runs scored by an Indian captain.

In the ICC Men's ODI World Cup final league match, Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first against the Dutch. India's squad for the game is the same one that faced South Africa in their previous league match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rohit Sharma said it was an opportunity for India to tick all the boxes.

“We are going to bat. No particular reason. Whether we have batted first or bowled first, we have done really well in all the departments. Another opportunity to play better today and check all the boxes. Hats off to the guys who have stood up the most needed times and taken responsibility. We are playing the same team,” Rohit said at the toss.

Scott Edwards, the captain of the Netherlands team, is eager to perform well and finish the World Cup on a high note.

“We would have batted in this wicket as well. Looks like a very good wicket, but good place for chasing. We’ve had two wins. Looking to give a good performance today, give ourselves a chance. This is going to be the biggest crowd we have had this World Cup. India has been at their best; we have to be at our best. Same XI for us,” Edwards said.

