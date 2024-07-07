WWE: John Cena announces retirement, 2025 to be his last year in professional wrestling 

US wrestling superstar and actor John Cena announced retirement from in-ring competition in 2025, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said in a post on social media platform X on July 7.

“John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition, stating that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will be his last,” WWE said.

“Tonight, I am officially announcing my retirement from the WWE,” Cena said while cutting the most heartbreaking promo of his career. WWE Head of Creative Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque tweeted a small video clip of him and Cena hugging backstage with the caption 'The Greatest of All Time’.

Cena began his wrestling career in 2001 and debuted in WWE in June 2002, quickly becoming one of the most decorated superstars in the company’s history. He was the face of WWE during the ‘Ruthless Aggression’ and PG eras.

Since 2018, Cena has taken a part-time role in WWE to focus on his film career, similar to his rival Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Despite this, he has made brief returns, including a recent appearance at WrestleMania 40, where he helped Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship.

Cena’s retirement announcement was made on Monday Night Raw, which will soon move to Netflix. His retirement marks the end of an era in WWE, and fans will miss his presence in the ring. Cena has promised to give his best performances in his final matches, which fans eagerly anticipate.

The move of Monday Night Raw to Netflix signifies a new chapter for WWE, expected to bring new opportunities for the show. Cena’s legacy will continue to inspire future wrestlers, and fans will always remember his contributions to WWE.