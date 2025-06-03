India is the largest user of ChatGPT; global AI job shake-up could soon follow, says report

Recently, while attending a tech event in Bengaluru, I was welcomed not by a human host, but by a robot, a part of the company’s pilot initiative. It politely greeted me, guided me to the designated area of discussion, and even explained the company’s new product lines in fluent, pre-trained English. What felt like a scene from a sci-fi movie just a few years ago is now part of a growing reality across India’s workplaces.

Whether it’s robots at events or AI assistants in offices, the way we work and interact is undergoing a quiet but profound shift. From startups to traditional enterprises, AI is integrating itself into everyday workflows, automating routine tasks, enhancing productivity, and redefining what it means to be "at work."

And Indians are leaning into this shift faster than anyone else. According to the Trends – Artificial Intelligence report by venture capital firm BOND, India has now emerged as the largest user base for ChatGPT, overtaking even the United States. This widespread adoption is more than just a curiosity; it’s a sign that India is ready to embrace AI-led work models.

Not to be forgotten, India also has one of the largest user bases for DeepSeek, after China and Russia, where ChatGPT remains restricted. This further reinforces that India is not just adopting AI rapidly but is emerging as a global frontrunner in its consumption.

According to the report, job postings for AI-related roles in the US have soared 448% between January 2018 and April 2025, while postings for non-AI tech jobs declined by 9% in the same period.

This isn’t just a technology change, it’s a talent realignment where AI skills are now central to hiring across sectors.

According to the report, even traditional companies are transforming. Bank of America’s AI-powered assistant Erica has handled over two billion customer interactions since 2018 and is now described as “mission control” for clients.

At JP Morgan, AI is driving end-to-end modernisation across departments—from fraud detection to idea generation—delivering up to 65% higher productivity gains.

The enterprise push is global. Seventy-five percent of Chief Marketing Officers surveyed by Morgan Stanley said they are either already using or actively testing generative AI tools. Meanwhile, Yum! Brands that own KFC and Pizza Hut have deployed “Byte by Yum!”, an AI platform to optimise everything from inventory to labour.

AI’s influence is not limited to white-collar roles. Doctors at Kaiser Permanente now rely on ambient AI scribes to document patient visits in real time, freeing them up for face-to-face care.

If the report is any indication, this is just the beginning. “AI is now part of infrastructure,” said NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at a recent tech summit, (according to the report) likening AI data centers to modern-day factories.

As AI tools become more accessible and smarter, companies and workers will have to choose either to evolve, collaborate, or get left behind.