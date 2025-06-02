OpenAI eyes future where ChatGPT becomes your 'AI Super Assistant,' internal strategy reveals

Internal strategy documents disclosed during Google’s ongoing antitrust trial with the US Department of Justice have shed new light on OpenAI’s sweeping vision for ChatGPT: evolving it from a conversational bot into a deeply personal “super assistant” that serves as an interface to the internet and to users’ lives.

The document, titled “ChatGPT: H1 2025 Strategy,” outlines OpenAI’s plans for the first half of next year. “In the first half of next year, we’ll start evolving ChatGPT into a super-assistant: one that knows you, understands what you care about, and helps with any task that a smart, trustworthy, emotionally intelligent person with a computer could do,” reads the late-2024 strategy note. OpenAI believes recent advances codenamed “models like 02 and 03” are finally making it possible for ChatGPT to perform more complex, agent-like tasks. New tools, like computer use and multimodal interaction are set to broaden their capabilities even further.

The company’s internal memo describes this next-gen assistant as an “intelligent entity with T-shaped skills” capable of handling broad, everyday tasks, such as planning trips, managing calendars, answering questions, and more niche jobs, including coding. “The broad part is all about making life easier: answering a question, finding a home, contacting a lawyer, joining a gym, planning vacations, buying gifts, managing calendars, keeping track of to-dos, sending emails,” the document explains.

OpenAI’s roadmap sees ChatGPT moving beyond phones and computers to become present in all areas of life at home, on the move, and at work. The assistant could one day handle everything from suggesting recipes and helping with travel plans to offering meeting support and even acting as a personal “life advisor.” Hardware, the document hints, is likely to be key to this vision, matching CEO Sam Altman’s recent remarks that young people are already turning to ChatGPT for life guidance.

Despite these ambitions, OpenAI acknowledges hurdles. Its infrastructure currently struggles to keep pace with ChatGPT’s surging popularity, fuelling Altman’s push to invest in new data centres. The company is also keenly aware of competition from tech giants with established distribution channels. The document urges regulatory action to ensure users can freely set ChatGPT as their default AI assistant, even as Apple, Google, and Meta deepen their own AI integrations.

“We have what we need to win: one of the fastest-growing products of all time, a category-defining brand, a research lead (reasoning, multimodal), a compute lead, a world-class research team, and an increasing number of effective people with agency who are motivated to ship,” the strategy document says. “Maintaining these advantages is hard work but, if we do, they will last for a while.”