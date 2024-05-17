Exclusive| Digi Yatra to become a ‘super app’?; here’s what the CEO has to say

Digi Yatra app allows users to save time in airport check-ins, security clearance and boarding. But is the company planning to offer more services to make it a ‘Super App’ and a one-stop app for all? In an exclusive conversation with Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi, Digi Yatra CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi revealed that they do plan to do so in the near future.

“I believe that the term ‘super app’ is overrated. However, we want to do a meaningful intervention in your journey by introducing a few new services on our Digi Yatra app.”

“We want to do a meaningful intervention in your travel. We started of our vision has always been to be the travels stack of India, which means that we would want to be your go-to app for any identity validation requirement at any of the public places where your identity needs to be evaluated. We have a much more privacy-preserving manner of validating your identity.”

When asked how Digi Yatra plans to compete with apps like Make My Trip that already comes with services like hotel bookings, cab bookings, something that Digi Yatra plans to introduce soon. To this, the CEO responded saying that they already offer seamless air travel that none of the other apps have. They will continue to make seamless travel journeys as their major focus.

Digi Yatra’s old app had over 4.5 million users while the new app already has over 2 million users. Talking about the break-up of these users in terms of Android and iOS users, Khadakbhavi told us, “It is a neck-to-neck distribution. Our Android users have just crossed the 1 million mark, whereas we have around 0.97 million iOS users on our app.”

Digi Yatra is available at 14 airports in India currently and will be available at 14 more in the coming month. The CEO says that with 28 airports, they will cover almost 90 per cent of India’s flying population. Talking about the future plans, the Digi Yatra CEO noted, “There are other countries who are willing to partner with us by starting to experiment with a pilot where someone, for example, takes a flight from Delhi via Digi Yatra and lands in, for example, Frankfurt, where the airport authorities already have their documents so that they don’t have to stands in lines for hours for immigration.”

