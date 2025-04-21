Antitrust case: Rs 20.24 crore settlement ends CCI probe into Google’s Android TV practices

In a landmark move that could reshape how smart TVs operate in India, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared a settlement with Google over long-standing allegations of monopolistic practices in the Android TV market. The decision marks a turning point in a high-stakes antitrust case that questioned how much control the tech giant exerts over the devices millions of Indians use to stream content daily.

Advertisement

The dispute dates back to complaints filed by two individuals who alleged that Google compelled television manufacturers to agree to restrictive conditions in return for access to its Android TV operating system.

“Additionally, by waiving the need for valid Android Compatibility Commitments (ACC) for devices shipped into India that do not include Google apps, OEMs can now sell and develop incompatible Android devices without violating the Television App Distribution Agreement (TADA),” CCI said in the release.

This is the first case to be settled under the amended Competition Act, wherein settlement and commitment provisions were introduced in 2023. After receiving a complaint, CCI had ordered a detailed probe in 2021.

Central to the case was the accusation that Google “misused its dominant position by enforcing restrictive agreements on OEMs,” primarily by bundling the Play Store with Android TV and limiting manufacturers from using or developing rival platforms. The CCI stated these practices “curbed competition and placed unrelated obligations on Original Equipment Manufacturers… ultimately stifling innovation.”

Advertisement

After a detailed probe, the Commission found Google in violation of several provisions under India’s Competition Act. It concluded that Android TV dominates the market for licensable smart TV operating systems and that Google’s Play Store holds a commanding position among app stores for such platforms.

Agreements like the Television App Distribution Agreement (TADA) and Android Compatibility Commitments (ACC) were found to impose “unfair terms,” such as mandating pre-installation of Google’s entire app suite and curbing OEM flexibility.

Later, Google proposed to settle the case and CCI considered the settlement proposal and observed that under the "New India Agreement", Google will provide a standalone license for the Play Store and Play Services for Android smart TVs in India, thereby, removing the requirement to bundle these services or impose default placement conditions, a release said on April 21.

Advertisement

The CCI, considering “the nature, gravity, and impact of the contraventions,” applied a 15% discount to the final settlement, setting the amount at Rs 20.24 crore.