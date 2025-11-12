AP signs Rs 15,000-cr MoU with Tillman Global to set up 300 MW data center in Visakhapatnam

In a major push to strengthen India’s digital backbone, the Government of Andhra Pradesh, through the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tillman Global Holdings to develop a 300 MW hyperscale data center campus in Visakhapatnam, with an investment of around ₹15,000 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The MoU, signed in the presence of Minister Nara Lokesh, took place on the sidelines of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Board Roundtable in New Delhi. The event also saw the participation of several industry leaders, including John Chambers (Founder & CEO, JC2 Ventures), Shantanu Narayen (Chair & CEO, Adobe Systems), Prabhakar Raghavan (Chief Technologist, Google), and Salil Parekh (CEO, Infosys). The agreement was facilitated by Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO, USISPF, and Sachit Ahuja, Co-President, Tillman Global Holdings.

Under the MoU, Tillman Global will establish “TDGAP1”, a world-class data center campus over 40 acres in Visakhapatnam, envisioned as a cornerstone of Andhra Pradesh’s evolving digital ecosystem. The project aims to be completed in a time-bound manner within 12 months, with APEDB coordinating investor facilitation and inter-agency clearances in line with state and central government policies.

Advertisement

The project is expected to generate 200–300 direct jobs and 800–1,000 indirect jobs by 2028, supporting employment across allied sectors such as logistics, networks, cloud computing, and ancillary industries.

Sachit Ahuja, Co-President of Tillman Global Holdings, said,c“Andhra Pradesh offers a compelling mix of coastal connectivity, progressive governance, and a fast-growing digital economy. With TDGAP1, we aim to build a world-class 300 MW campus in Visakhapatnam that anchors long-term digital infrastructure, creates high-quality jobs, and fuels innovation. We appreciate APEDB’s support and look forward to executing this project swiftly.”

Minister Nara Lokesh hailed the partnership as a strategic step toward positioning Visakhapatnam as a premier data center hub.

“This Rs 15,000 crore investment by Tillman Global Holdings reinforces our commitment to making Andhra Pradesh a digital powerhouse. It will strengthen our data infrastructure, create jobs, and attract ancillary investments in energy, networks, and cloud services,” Lokesh said.

Advertisement

Tillman Global Holdings, headquartered in New York, operates globally across cell towers, fiber networks, data centers, and EV charging infrastructure, and has raised over $12 billion to date to support its platforms including Tillman Infrastructure, Tillman Fiber, and Tillman Digital Gateway.