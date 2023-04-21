Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Bharti Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, before wrapping up India visit

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is on an India visit and has inaugurated the first two Apple stores in the country, has also met the who’s who of the country. A day after Apple opened its second store in the country in Delhi’s Saket area, Tim Cook met Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman and founder of Bharti Enterprises.

The duo had an hour-long meeting this morning. Cook and Mittal, expressed their satisfaction on the ongoing lone relationship that Airtel and Apple have had and reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely in the Indian and African market.

Cook's meeting with Mittal came hours before his trip concluded. In a tweet, Cook said, "What an incredible week in India! Thanks to our teams across the country. I can’t wait to return!"

What an incredible week in India! Thanks to our teams across the country. I can’t wait to return! 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZlkkueN2Kp — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 21, 2023

Before this, Cook met Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, son Akash Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani and Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio director Manoj Modi. Cook also met Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Tim Cook also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a range of topics and the tech powered transformations taking place in the country. “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country,” tweeted Cook.

An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India. https://t.co/hetLIjEQEU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2023

Cook also met chef Pooja Dhingra, coach and former badminton player Pullela Gopichand, badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap, actress Madhuri Dixit as well as Sonam Kapoor, with whom he watched the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match.

He also met a long list of innovators such as cricket app Hitwicket, AR-based yoga app Prayoga, and dictionary app LookUp. Cook also met award-winning sci-fi filmmaker Arati Kadav.

The Apple CEO visited the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy in Delhi, as well as Lodhi Art District.

In Mumbai, he visited the Indian School of Design & Innovation, and Akanksha Foundation. Cook also met musician Maalavika Manoj aka Mali, award-winning learning app for pre-schoolers Kiddopia, and Sandeep Ranade, from AI-music app Naadsadhana, who performed ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ for him.

Besides the hectic schedule, Cook was present to open the doors of the Apple BKC store in Mumbai and Apple Saket store in Delhi to the public.

