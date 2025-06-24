Automation Anywhere expands agentic automation platform with new AI capabilities, bets on India's growing AI ecosystem

Automation Anywhere, one of the leading players in the Agentic Process Automation (APA), has announced an expansion of its APA platform aimed at helping enterprises automate complex business operations by combining AI agents, bots, automation, and human workers.

The latest update introduces Process Reasoning Engine (PRE)—an AI engine designed to understand enterprise context and dynamically drive outcomes. The company claims PRE is an industry-first and enables agentic orchestration across multiple vendors, thereby enhancing cross-platform collaboration.

Also included in the expanded APA system are two new categories of AI agents including “Enterprise UI Agents”, described as the first adaptive computer use agents capable of interacting with enterprise software dynamically and "Reasoning AI Agents”, which can be assigned goals, autonomously plan and execute tasks, and learn from outcomes.

“These new Agentic Solutions represent a major leap beyond traditional automation systems that rely on step-by-step human input,” said Ankur Kothari, Co-founder and COO of Automation Anywhere. “Our goal is to provide enterprises with scalable, ready-to-deploy solutions that move beyond proof-of-concept and deliver measurable results and competitive advantage.”

The company points out that many enterprises struggle to move from proof-of-concept to production when implementing AI solutions. Additionally, the cost, time, and resources involved in scaling these solutions often delay broader adoption. Automation Anywhere says its pre-built and customer-validated agentic solutions are designed to address these challenges by accelerating time to value.

Speaking to Business Today about the state of enterprise AI adoption in India, Kothari acknowledged that while adoption rates in India still lag some global markets, the country has seen significant progress in the past year.

“Traditionally, much of the AI-led growth came from Global Capability Centers (GCCs), but in the last five to seven years, Indian corporates have become equally active,” he said. He also highlighted a shift in business models from time-and-material contracts to outcome-based engagements, reflecting a maturing market.

Adi Kuruganti, Chief Product Officer at Automation Anywhere, attributed many of the platform’s innovations to India’s strong developer ecosystem. “The next generation of AI agents are built to be highly active—making decisions, learning from results, and refining their performance in real time,” he said.

Kuruganti added that the new APA system, anchored by PRE, is designed with the needs of Indian enterprises in mind. The re-architected platform includes low-code tools, robust APIs, and real-time collaboration features, making it more accessible to developers.

According to the company, the APA platform can automate up to 80% of enterprise operations by combining cognitive AI agents with deterministic automation. Built with enterprise-grade security and governance, it includes features such as personally identifiable information (PII) data masking, AI guardrails, and real-time monitoring. Notably, customer data is not used to train any of the underlying AI models.

On India’s role in the global AI and automation landscape, Kothari drew parallels with China’s rise in manufacturing. “When automation entered the scene, China didn’t limit itself to manual manufacturing. It became a leader in all of manufacturing. India is on a similar path with process automation,” he said. “Over the past two decades, more business processes have moved to India than to any other country. And today, GCCs aren’t just executing old processes—they’re developing new offerings from India itself.”

Kothari concluded that India’s combination of tech innovation and talent places it in a strong position to lead in the evolving global landscape of process automation.