Centre launches myCGHS App to expand access to Electronic Health Records and Services

The Union Health Ministry launched the innovative myCGHS app for iOS devices on Wednesday, aiming to boost access to Electronic Health Records, information, and resources for the beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Developed by the technical teams of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) Himachal Pradesh and NIC Health Team, the myCGHS app brings a bouquet of health services to the fingertips of CGHS beneficiaries. The utility-rich mobile application underscores the central government’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services.

“The myCGHS app is not just an application, it's a monumental leap for CGHS in offering healthcare services. It furnishes ease of access to crucial healthcare amenities right from the comfort of one's mobile," said Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at the digital launch of the app. "This initiative is in sync with the government's vision of harnessing the power of technology to ameliorate the quality and reach of healthcare services,” he added.

The app is a user-friendly platform offering services such as online appointment booking, accessing lab reports from CGHS labs, downloading CGHS card, checking medicine history, and tracking medical reimbursement claim status. The app also enables users to locate nearby wellness centers, empaneled hospitals, labs, and dental units while also keeping them updated with the latest news and highlights.

Security has been amply catered to with features like two-factor authentication and mPIN functionality, which ensure the confidentiality and integrity of users' data.

The myCGHS app is available for download free-of-cost on both iOS and Android platforms. The government is encouraging CGHS beneficiaries to adopt this groundbreaking solution for a smooth, seamless healthcare experience.