Cisco signs agreement with Karnataka govt for training 40,000 in cybersecurity

Cisco has signed an agreement with the Karnataka government under which it will train 40,000 people in cybersecurity skills and awareness. The memorandum of understanding was signed by the company and Karnataka Innovation Technology Society, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology. Under the agreement, among the 40,000, 50 per cent will be women to help meet the growing need for cyber talent as organisations look to bolster defences against an evolving and complex threat landscape.

The agreement will include a 'Train the Trainers' programme to empower college faculties with the knowledge and skills required to create a robust cyber ecosystem. The programme will also focus on promoting cyber awareness among citizens to bolster their defences and empower them to be safer and more secure online.

"As the digital-first world evolves, placing cybersecurity at the forefront, the imperative to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills to identify and respond to cyber threats has become increasingly crucial. Our collaboration with the Karnataka Innovation Technology Society and the Government of Karnataka Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity underscores our commitment to empowering disadvantaged sections of society, including students, teachers, and senior citizens, with critical cyber security skills and awareness to protect against threats and be safer online,” said Harish Krishnan, managing director and chief policy officer, Cisco India and SAARC.

Besides, Cisco will collaborate with the Karnataka’s Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity to promote cybersecurity awareness and skill-building among students and professionals. Cisco will contribute to curriculum development by providing cyber security courses through Cisco Networking Academy.

"The need for a cyber-resilient workforce is integral. “We look forward to working with Cisco to empower young professionals with essential skills and job-ready capabilities to safeguard themselves and organisations from risks in an increasingly digital-driven world,” said Ekroop Caur of the Department of Electronics, IT and BT, government of Karnataka.