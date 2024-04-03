scorecardresearch
Business Today
'Don't install any suspicious or malicious app': ICICI Bank warns its customers of new online scam

ICICI Bank has noted that clicking on suspicious links could result in the installation of malicious software or applications, leading to potential hacking and financial loss.

ICICI Bank has issued an advisory to its customers against a new rampant online fraud. The private sector lender noted that all bank account holders should remain vigilant against malicious links and applications or apps being circulated on platforms like WhatsApp, email, and others.

ICICI Bank has noted that clicking on such links could result in the installation of malicious software or applications, leading to potential hacking and financial loss. It said that the malicious apps may compromise your data, facilitating unauthorised access to your funds.

“Remain vigilant and ensure that you do not install any suspicious/malicious application in your mobile from untrustworthy sources. ICICI Bank never sends any SMS/WhatsApp message to its customers, asking them to call a particular mobile number or download any application,"said the bank in an email to its customers.

The bank told its customers that it never sends SMS or WhatsApp messages to customers requesting them to call a specific mobile number or download any application.

The bank has also listed a couple of safety rules

> Update smartphones with the latest operating system and security patches.

> Install apps only from official and trusted sources and app stores (Google Play Store and Apple App Store).

> Install antivirus/security software from a trusted provider and update it regularly.

> Verify the permissions of any application before allowing access.

> Never click on suspicious links in e-mails or messages.

> Avoid downloading/installing unknown apps/files from untrusted sources.

> Never share your confidential information like OTP, Password, PIN, and card number with anyone.

Published on: Apr 03, 2024, 7:45 PM IST
