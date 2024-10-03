Gautam Singhania questions ‘reliability issues’ after his Lamborghini Revuelto stalls on road

Gautam Singhania, Managing Director of Raymond Group, has raised questions on reliability concerns on Lamborghini after his vehicle suffered a snag on the road. In a post on X (formally Twitter) Singhania wrote, “I took the new Lamborghini Revuelto for a test drive and ended up stranded on the trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure. It’s a brand-new car — are there reliability concerns? This is the third one I’ve heard of experiencing issues within 15 days of delivery.”

I took the new Lamborghini Revuelto for a test drive and ended up stranded on the trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure. It's a brand-new car—are there reliability concerns? This is the third one I've heard of experiencing issues within 15 days of delivery.… — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) October 3, 2024

Singhania often makes headlines for his enthusiasm for cars and some of the high-end models he owns. The billionaire’s love for vehicles is evident from his collection of exotic supercars. The business tycoon was recently spotted driving a bright yellow Lamborghini Revuelto, which the latest models launched by the brand in India.

Singhania has had a very old relationship with Italian cars as he owns multiple models like Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Ferrari 296 GTB, Ferrari 458 Challenge, Ferrari 458 Italia, Ferrari SF90 Stradale and others.

The businessman also owns models like the Maserati MC20, Lotus Elise, Pontiac Firebird Transam, Honda S200, Ford Ratrod, McLaren 720S, McLaren 570S and others.

Lamborghini Revuelto price starts at Rs 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) and top model price goes up to Rs 8.89 crore. Revuelto is offered only in 1 variant. The mid-engined plug-in hybrid supercar is sold out till 2026.

Revuelto replaces the Aventador as the brand’s flagship offering and is powered by a 6.5-litre, naturally-aspirated V12 engine that’s paired with three electric motors. It also features a 3.8 kWh battery pack which allows an electric-only range of close to 10 km. Revuelto competes against the Ferrari SF90 Stradale in the Indian market.