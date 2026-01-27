'Government aims to manufacture 3-nanometer chips by 2032,' says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on January 27 said that the government aims to manufacture 3-nanometre (3nm) chips, the ultra-sophisticated processing hardware that powers the latest smartphones and high-end computers, within the next decade.

While the country is already a significant player in chip design, the new goal focuses on mastering the complex manufacturing processes required to produce these miniature components domestically by 2032.

The strategy is anchored in the second phase of the Design-Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme. This initiative is designed to give Indian companies greater technological sovereignty, with a target of achieving domestic control over 70–75% of the technology used across various products.

By fostering local expertise, the government aims to transition India from a consumer of high-end technology to a global producer. Vaishnaw clarified the timeline following a meeting with 24 chip design firms selected under the DLI scheme.

“The target for 2032 is to reach 3-nanometre chip manufacturing and design. Design, of course, we are doing even today. But manufacturing — we should reach 3-nanometre,” PTI quoted the minister as saying.

To ensure this growth is sustainable and comprehensive, the government has identified six core chip categories that will receive focused attention: compute, radio frequency (RF), networking, power, sensors and memory. These categories form the fundamental building blocks of almost every modern electronic application.

The roadmap also includes an intermediate milestone for 2029. By then, the government expects India to have robust capabilities in both designing and manufacturing chips that meet the vast majority of national requirements.

Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of collaboration between academia and industry in achieving these targets. “Compute, RF, networking, power, sensor and memory — we will encourage academia and industry to come up with new ideas, new thoughts and new solutions in these six major categories. As we go into 2029, we will have a major capability of manufacturing and designing chips required for practically 70–75% of all applications in our country,” he said.

The minister added that by focusing on these “six major systems,” India can build a self-sufficient ecosystem where industry and academia work together on fresh solutions. He noted that every sector, from telecommunications to automotive, relies on a specific combination of these chip types.