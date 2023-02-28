Indian Microsoft employee shares heartbreaking story of layoff after 5 years of service in US

The start of 2023 has not been kind to employees working in big tech firms as they were severely impacted by the layoffs. In one such instance, Alisha Acharya, an ex-employee of Microsoft shared a heartbreaking story about how she was recently laid off from the company. She was working as a technical program manager for the last five years in its Seattle office.



In a LinkedIn post, Acharya wrote, "Heartbroken. I was impacted by the recent round of layoffs at Microsoft. It took me a few days to come to terms with this news but I am back to the grind now. Since I am on H1b, the clock’s ticking and I have limited time to look for a job."



Currently she is looking for another job and requested her connections on the platform to help her with relevant leads.

“I have 8+ years of experience, started as a systems engineer and spent 5+ years at Microsoft as a Technical Program Manager working on the Microsoft Learn platform as an International Customer Experience PM,” Acharya wrote on LinkedIn.



Acharya, who was in the US with H1B visa, was forced to return to India as she didn’t get enough time to find another job.



The H1B visa is a type of visa available in the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act that allows US firms to temporarily hire foreign employees in specialist occupations.



Meanwhile, former Google employee Harsh Vijayvargiya also shared a horrible experience of being laid off by the company today. He was removed from the workforce at Google Operations Center. In a LinkedIn post, Vijayvargiya wrote, "why me?" He was totally shocked and disappointed by Google’s decision as it has put his financial decisions in jeopardy.

Last month, Kunal Kumar Gupta, who worked at Google as a technical program manager in California, too was laid off from the company. "I am immediately open to work and would need immediate assistance to find a role as I am on an H1B visa which gives me 60 days to find a job," Gupta shared on his Linkedin.

Recently, thousands of people have been laid off by tech giants such as Meta, Google, Twitter, Amazon, and Microsoft. Elon Musk has done multiple rounds of layoffs at Twitter and the company that once had over 7,500 people now roughly has around 2,000 left employees in it. Google has fired over people in Indian offices and over 400 people have been impacted by the layoffs.

