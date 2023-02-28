'Why me': Google's star performer laid off in recent wave of job cuts

Google layoffs may have happened weeks ago but affected employees continue to share their experiences. The abrupt layoff has affected all geographies and even some 'star performers' were not able to escape Google's latest layoffs. The company laid off over 450 employees in India. One of the laid-off employees 'skipped a beat' after he received a mail saying that he was laid off.

Former Google employee Harsh Vijayvargiya shared his experience on Linkedin after being laid off. He was removed from the workforce at Google Operations Center. In his post, Harsh expressed his shock and disappointment when he received an email notification from Google, notifying him of his layoff.

Harsh shared that he was a star performer for the company and was proud to be a Googler. Harsh was one of the 12,000 people impacted by the recent layoffs at Google. He was left with no answer to his question "why me?" Harsh claimed that his financial planning was completely ruined after getting laid off.

Google Layoffs

Google laid off 12,000 employees across the globe. The company was reviewing the performance of employees late last year but the scale of the layoffs was surprising for most employees. Despite high ratings, some employees seem to have been fired. Google boss Sundar Pichai, in a letter to employees laid off in India, took full responsibility for the job cuts.

The tech industry has been witnessing mass layoffs since November last year. Big names such as Meta, Amazon, Alphabet, and Twitter let go of a significant portion of their workforce.