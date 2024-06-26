Spectrum auction 2024: Jio acquires spectrum worth Rs 973.63 cr in Bihar, West Bengal

Mukesh Ambani-owned digital services provider Jio has secured additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band for Bihar and West Bengal in the recent spectrum auction conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, which ended on Wednesday.

Jio said the newly acquired spectrum is aimed at meeting geography-specific demand and ensuring the highest quality customer experience on its network.

Jio's spectrum footprint has increased to 26,801 MHz (uplink + downlink), solidifying its leadership position. Jio has already deployed the largest amount of spectrum pan-India on bandwidth efficient technologies like 4G and 5G, with this incremental spectrum acquired to address geography-specific demand and ensure the highest quality customer experience on its network.

In Bihar, 5.0 MHz of paired spectrum was acquired at a cost of Rs 420.25 crore. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, 9.4 MHz of paired spectrum was acquired at a cost of Rs 553.38 crore. In total, 14.4 MHz of paired spectrum was acquired at a combined cost of Rs 973.63 crore, the company informed while stating that these figures are provisional in nature.

As per terms of the spectrum auction, the above spectrum cost can be paid over 20 equated annual instalments, with interest computed at 8.65% per annum.

“We have already demonstrated our commitment to the Digital India Vision by rolling out one of the world’s fastest and widest Stand Alone 5G networks within 12 months of allotment of spectrum. This new spectrum acquisition will continue to enable us serving aspirations of the new India, in terms of growing traffic demands and superior customer experience, which is no longer limited to only urban markets,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

Jio is the only operator in India to have access in low-band, mid-band and high-band (700 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26GHz) spectrum which gives it the unique advantage to provide a superlative experience to customers on 5G.

