Tata Group to take over Pegatron’s iPhone manufacturing ops in India: Report

Tata Group may take over Pegatron Corp.’s iPhone manufacturing operations in India by next month, with this Apple's reliance on Indian suppliers may grow further. Tata Group is in the final stages of talks with Pegatron, Bloomberg News reported. Tata Electronics Ltd. will run Pegatron’s operations after the deal is completed

The salt-to-power conglomerate is planning to buy a majority stake in the Taiwanese firm’s Apple handset assembly operations in India, the report said. Pegatron has an iPhone production plant near Chennai in Tamil Nadu and another one under construction.

After the deal, Pegatron is expected to help Tata with manufacturing expertise, the report said quoting sources.

Apple is ramping up production in India with government incentives under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. They aim to reduce reliance on China for a more diversified supply chain and manage geopolitical risks effectively.

The Modi-led government introduced production-linked incentives to boost major Apple suppliers such as Foxconn Technology Group from Taiwan and Pegatron to increase manufacturing in India.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Apple Inc. is in advanced talks with Murugappa Group and Tata Group's Titan Company to produce sub-components for iPhone camera modules.

There are currently no Indian suppliers for the Apple iPhone's camera module. The deal with Titan or Murugappa Group would be a first. The decision on the partner is expected to be finalized in the next five to six months.

The Apple iPhone camera module is known for its advanced technology and capabilities. The non-Pro models typically come with a dual camera system, which usually includes a wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the other hand, the Pro models feature a more sophisticated triple camera setup, which includes a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens. This triple camera system allows users to capture a wider range of shots and offers more versatility in terms of zooming capabilities.