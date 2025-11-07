The next green revolution: WEF unveils 7 deep-tech innovations to revolutionise agriculture

As the world races to meet an impending food security crisis, a new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) spotlights how deep-tech innovations could fundamentally reshape the future of farming.
Titled “Shaping the Deep-Tech Revolution in Agriculture”, the report — developed in collaboration with global industry and academic experts — highlights seven frontier technologies that promise to revolutionize how crops are grown, monitored, and protected: generative artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision, robotics, edge Internet of Things (IoT), satellite-enabled remote sensing, CRISPR gene editing, and nanotechnology.
Together, these emerging domains are expected to usher in a new era of precision agriculture, sustainability, and resilience across the food value chain.
A growing challenge
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global food production must increase by 70% by 2050 to sustain the planet’s rising population. Yet, the challenges are mounting: one-third of the world’s soil is degraded, 71% of aquifers are depleting, and the average age of farmers is approaching 60.
Against this backdrop, the WEF report calls for urgent innovation and integration of deep-tech solutions to build a more productive and sustainable agricultural system.
Technologies powering the future of farming
Breakthrough use cases
The convergence of these technologies is already giving rise to revolutionary agricultural applications, such as:
Building the deep-tech ecosystem
To unlock the full potential of these innovations, the report emphasizes strengthening four foundational pillars:
The WEF concludes that the transformation of agriculture through deep tech will depend on collaboration among governments, private enterprises, researchers, and farmers. Only through coordinated action, the report notes, can these technologies be scaled globally to address food insecurity, climate stress, and resource depletion.
As the report puts it, “The future of agriculture depends on our ability to shape the deep-tech revolution — not just to feed the world, but to sustain it.”