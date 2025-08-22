The website of TikTok, the Chinese video streaming platform, has reportedly re-emerged in India after a five-year hiatus, although the app remains inaccessible. TikTok was banned in 2020, with the Indian government citing security concerns, particularly in the wake of clashes along the Line of Actual Control.

According to reports, TikTok’s website has become accessible to several users but the app itself remains unavailable on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Neither TikTok nor its parent company ByteDance has commented on the possibility of a return to India. ByteDance, the parent company, has yet to release any statement regarding future operations or the mobile application's availability in India.

Besides TikTok, some users on X reported that Aliexpress is also back in India. However, there has been no official statement on it.

A report by moneycontrol, however, said that TikTok and Ali Express continue to remain banned in India citing government sources.

Upon checking, Business Today found that the two websites were accessible on Vodafone-Idea network but not in Jio network. The apps of both the firms were unavailable on Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Ban on TikTok and other Chinese app

The ban on TikTok, along with other Chinese apps, was imposed in June 2020 after tensions rose between India and China following the Galwan Valley incident. The apparent return of TikTok's website follows a thaw in Indo-Sino relations after a recent meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

However, despite these improved diplomatic relations, no official announcement has been made by the Indian government about lifting restrictions on the Chinese apps.

In June 2020, the Government of India issued a notification announcing a ban on 59 mobile applications, citing concerns over national security. Authorities stated that there was sufficient evidence to prove these apps were “engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, and public order.

The list of prohibited apps included TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser, CamScanner, Helo, Weibo, WeChat, Club Factory, Likee, Clash of Kings, DU Battery Saver, Kwai, Mi Community, CM Browser, Virus Cleaner, APUS Browser, ROMWE, Baidu Map, Newsdog, Beauty Plus, QQ Mail, Xender, QQ Music, QQ Newsfeed, Bigo Live, SelfieCity, Parallel Space, Mi Video Call Xiaomi, ES File Explorer, Viva Video QU, Meitu, Vigo Video, DU Recorder, Vault-Hide, Cache Cleaner DU App Studio, DU Cleaner, DU Browser, Hago Play With New Friends, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, QQ Player, We Meet, Sweet Selfie, Baidu Translate, Vmate, QQ International, QQ Security Center, QQ Launcher, U Video, V Fly Status Video, Mobile Legends, ChillChat, ChangApp, HoneyCam, Garena Free Fire, Onmyoji Arena.

The Ministry of Information Technology exercised its powers under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009, to enforce the ban.

India-China relations improve

Interestingly, the reported developments unfolded as India and China appeared to be mending their strained ties. The thaw comes in the backdrop of US tariffs imposed on both countries by then-President Donald Trump, which pushed Beijing and New Delhi closer.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently visited India, where he met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wang expressed Beijing’s strong support for India in countering US trade pressures and extended an invitation from President Xi Jinping to PM Modi for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit scheduled for August 31-September 1.

White House joins TikTok

Earlier this week, the White House launched an official TikTok account even as the app’s future in the United States hangs in the balance. Under a looming deadline, ByteDance — TikTok’s parent company — must divest its US operations or face a nationwide ban.

The official account debuted on Tuesday with a montage of President Donald Trump, featuring the line: “Every day I wake up determined to deliver a better life for the people all across this nation. I am your voice.” The clip was captioned: “America we are BACK! What’s up TikTok?”

The account gained rapid traction, surpassing 20,000 followers by 8 PM on launch day, according to CNN. A second post soon followed, showcasing seasonal scenes from the White House.

This marks the first official White House TikTok account, though both Trump and former president Joe Biden previously used personal TikTok profiles during the 2024 election campaign. Trump remains the platform’s most-followed political figure, with more than 110 million followers.