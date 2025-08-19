OpenAI announces ChatGPT Go in India for ₹399 a month: Here's what you get

OpenAI has introduced a new subscription tier for ChatGPT, called ChatGPT Go, priced at ₹399 per month. The India-first rollout is designed to make the platform more accessible by addressing two of the biggest concerns among users in the country: affordability and local payment options.

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said the Go tier is being launched in India before expanding globally. He noted that Indian users had repeatedly requested lower pricing and support for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the country’s most widely used digital payment system.

With the Go plan, subscribers will receive ten times higher limits for messages, image generation, and file uploads compared to the free tier, along with double the memory length. However, priority access during peak usage hours and early access to new features will remain exclusive to the higher Plus and Pro plans.

The company has also shifted all subscription tiers to Indian rupee pricing to eliminate confusion around currency conversions. OpenAI now offers four plans in India: the free tier, the new Go plan at ₹399, the Plus plan at ₹1,999, and the Pro plan at ₹19,999 per month.

The launch comes as OpenAI increases its focus on India, a rapidly growing market for generative AI tools. Earlier this month, cofounder and chief executive Sam Altman said India is expected to become the company’s top market by volume in the near future.

The move also positions OpenAI competitively against rivals. Google charges ₹1,950 per month for its AI Pro plan, while Microsoft’s Copilot Pro is priced at ₹2,000 per month. By comparison, ChatGPT Go offers a more budget-friendly option for students, freelancers and professionals who need greater usage flexibility without the higher costs of premium tiers.

This is the company’s third major announcement in a month, following the release of GPT-5 and the launch of ChatGPT for students. With Go, OpenAI is aiming to bridge the gap between free and premium usage, making AI tools more inclusive for everyday users.